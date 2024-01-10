The Book of Elsewhere: Keanu Reeves co-writing book set in the world of BRZRKR

Back in 2021, BOOM! Studios unveiled the comic book series BRZRKR, based on an original idea by Keanu Reeves, who also wrote the comic book with Matt Kindt. Netflix quickly secured the rights to make both a live-action film adaptation and an anime spin-off series that would “expand the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story”. It’s been a while since we heard any updates on those projects (last we knew, The Batman’s Mattson Tomlin was working on the screenplay for the live-action film and Reeves was pondering whether or not he should direct it in addition to starring in it), but Deadline has broken the news that Reeves has been working with China Miéville to write The Book of Elsewhere , a novel set in the world of BRZRKR.

Random House imprint Del Rey will be publishing The Book of Elsewhere on July 23rd. An audio edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Reeves provided the following statement: “ It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to collaborate on The Book of Elsewhere with one of my favorite authors, China Miéville. China did exactly what I was hoping for – he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of BRZRKR, a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process. “

Miéville added: “ Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people’s toys. It was an honour, a shock and a delight when Keanu invited me to play. But I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration. I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading The Book of Elsewhere that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play. “

A 12 issue limited series, BRZRKR is about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it .

The Book of Elsewhere tells the story of an immortal warrior on a millennia-long quest to discover the key to his immortality (and perhaps, a way to free himself from it) .

Are you a fan of BRZRKR, and are you glad to hear that Reeves is expanding the franchise will we wait for the live-action movie and anime series? Will you be picking up a copy of The Book of Elsewhere? Let us know by leaving a comment below.