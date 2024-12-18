Keanu Reeves says “never say never” to John Wick 5

Sixty can put a hurtin’ on any man. Now imagine you’ve spent the bulk of your career in the movie industry. Then imagine further that you reinvented yourself as a full-fledged, franchise-leading action star in your 50s, and you might be worse for the wear. With four John Wick movies and a spin-off in Ballerina, that’s about where Keanu Reeves finds himself. So while it might be selfish to ask for a fifth, it’s unavoidable at this point.

Appearing on CBS Mornings alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler, Reeves was asked if John Wick 5 was in the pipeline. To this, Reeves replied, “You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick.’ So, my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it…” Fowler was quick to chime in, quipping, “Which is why you can play Shadow for decades to come!…You heard it here first: Keanu will be playing Shadow for the next 20 years.”

Playing Shadow in the Sonic movies might be a safe bet as far as bodily damage goes, but now that Keanu Reeves has led one of the best action franchises ever in John Wick, we’ll be greedy and keep asking for one more…and then one more after that. Reeves does seem to be ready to rid himself of John Wick (at least with movies focusing directly on the character) – having reportedly begged for Chapter 4 to be the final outing – but director Chad Stahelski thinks it’s possible to move forward, saying he has developed a few ideas that could work.

Keanu Reeves isn’t the type of actor who does a movie for the paycheck, so if he truly doesn’t want to give John Wick one more round, then we have to hope that Stahelski will know when to stop, at least in that regard. Even without Wick himself, though, there are a lot of projects coming up, including the promising-looking Ballerina and Donnie Yen’s Caine-centric spin-off.

Do you think Keanu Reeves should come back for one more John Wick movie or was the ending to Chapter 4 satisfying?