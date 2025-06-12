Movie News

Keira Knightley says she was seen as a “terrible actress” because of Pirates of the Caribbean

Posted 1 hour ago
Keira Knightley, Pirates of the CaribbeanKeira Knightley, Pirates of the Caribbean

Keira Knightley was just 17 years old when she shot the very first Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Although the film was a huge success, the young actress struggled with the scathing reviews that targeted her performance as Elizabeth Swann. While speaking with Rosamund Pike for a Vanity Fair feature about the 20th anniversary of Pride & Prejudice, Knightley even said that Pirates of the Caribbean made audiences view her as a “terrible actress.

This made things all the more confusing when he received an Oscar nomination for her work on Pride & Prejudice.

Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress,” she said. “But I had this phenomenally big success with Pirates. And I think [Pride & Prejudice] was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed. So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as Pirates 2. And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time—it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing.

Knightley appeared in the first three installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and later made a cameo in Dead Men Tell No Tales. Regarding any future appearances, it doesn’t sound likely as Knighley still has a lot of mixed feelings about her time on the series. “They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly,” she said last year. “So they’re a very confused place in my head. The hours are insane. It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming.

A sixth installment of the franchise has been in the works for a while, but it’s still unclear if it will be a proper sequel, a reboot, or something in between. When it comes to Johnny Depp’s involvement as Captain Jack Sparrow, a report last year stated that “Nothing has been ruled out.” It’s also been said that franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer is developing two versions of the script: one that includes Depp and another that does not.

Source: Vanity Fair
