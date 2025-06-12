Keira Knightley says she was seen as a “terrible actress” because of Pirates of the Caribbean

Keira Knightley was just 17 years old when she shot the very first Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Although the film was a huge success, the young actress struggled with the scathing reviews that targeted her performance as Elizabeth Swann. While speaking with Rosamund Pike for a Vanity Fair feature about the 20th anniversary of Pride & Prejudice, Knightley even said that Pirates of the Caribbean made audiences view her as a “ terrible actress. “

This made things all the more confusing when he received an Oscar nomination for her work on Pride & Prejudice.

“ Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress, ” she said. “ But I had this phenomenally big success with Pirates. And I think [Pride & Prejudice] was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed. So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as Pirates 2. And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time—it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing. “

Knightley appeared in the first three installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and later made a cameo in Dead Men Tell No Tales. Regarding any future appearances, it doesn’t sound likely as Knighley still has a lot of mixed feelings about her time on the series. “ They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly, ” she said last year. “ So they’re a very confused place in my head. The hours are insane. It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming. “