Orlando Bloom responds to Keira Knightley’s recollections of Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is going through major shake-ups. As it stands, a lot is still on the plank (there’s a reason we update this article so often): Will Johnny Depp reprise Jack Sparrow or will the series sail in a new direction completely? When can we even expect Pirates 6? Who of the original cast actually wants to return? On that last one, Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann) seems the most hesitant…and co-star Orlando Bloom sees where she’s coming from.

Last year, Keira Knightley said that she has mixed feelings about the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, saying they gave her good opportunities but also put her in a position where she was constantly being knocked down. “It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as sh*t because of them…they were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head. The hours are insane. It’s years of your life.”

Responding to his own perspective on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Knightley’s stance, Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) stated, “It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like…it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things…I have a lot of positive takeaways.”

That’s certainly far from an indication that we’ll ever see Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann back together again. Remember, the characters didn’t have significant roles after the third Pirates movie, At World’s End, sitting out On Stranger Tides and only having cameos in Dead Men Tell No Tales. With that – and their position as fan favorites – we do have to consider if we’ve seen the last of them, as almost seems to be the case. But really, if we could get a sixth Pirates that centers on those two, then you’ve got a packed theater.

Do you want to see Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Can the franchise make do without their premiere characters?