Kelsey Grammer on what drew him back into Beast mode for Avengers: Doomsday

Way to go, furball! Kelsey Grammer has found his spot in the MCU. Having reprised Dr. Hank McCoy aka Beast in 2023’s The Marvels – a role he took on in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand – it was revealed last month that Grammer would be back for Avengers: Doomsday. But don’t expect to see him at any cons in his Beast get-up

As he recalled on Literally! with Rob Lowe, “During [the making of The Marvels], somebody called me and said, ‘Would you come down and think about just doing a little…motion capture…We’re going to put you at the end of the movie in one of those little easter egg things.” One of the draws for Grammer where was that it would all be CG so he didn’t have to get into full Beast mode, something that took upwards of three hours at a time when making The Last Stand. And no, he doesn’t miss it one bit. “Years ago, they offered me – it was a sizable chunk of change – to dress up as Beast and put all that crap on again and go walk around [a comic convection]. I said, ‘No, that’s insane!’…I have since done a convention or two,” although that was for Star Trek, as Grammer had a one-off on a season five episode of The Next Generation.

After the popular audience response from his Beast cameo in The Marvels, the studio gave Grammer another ring and said they wanted him for Avengers: Doomsday. So what can he tell us about that movie? Well, nothing. “I’ve had a preliminary introduction to the idea. They’re still very secretive about the script,” which should come as no surprise considering the lock-and-key Marvel puts – or rather tries to put – on their projects.

Fellow X-Men joining Kelsey Grammer’s Beast for Doomsday will be Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, James Marsden’s Cyclops, and Alan Cummings’ Nightcrawler. A standalone X-Men movie is in the works, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier in talks to helm. Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on May 1st, 2026.

Are you looking forward to the X-Men fully entering the MCU? What role do you hope they play in the fight against Doctor Doom?