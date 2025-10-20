Netflix announces a Kennedy Dynasty series with Michael Fassbender as family patriarch Joe Kennedy Sr.

Netflix is ready to get fancy for its new dynasty project. According to reports, Netflix and Chernin Entertainment have partnered for Kennedy, which will explore the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy family, with Michael Fassbender (Hope, Black Bag, Next Goal Wins) playing the Kennedy family patriarch Joe Kennedy Sr.

Kennedy is based on Fredrik Logevall’s book, “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956.” The project finds Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Masters of Sex) serving as showrunner, with Thomas Vinterberg (Festen, The Hunt) in the director’s chair. The trio also executive produces alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment, Eric Roth, Lila Byock, Anya Epstein, Dustin Thomason, and Anna O’Malley.

Per the project’s official logline, the eight-episode series will uncover “the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Kennedy follows Netflix’s stellar success with its other dynasty-style series The Crown. The six-season series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The show became an awards darling for the streamer, with 24 Emmy Award wins from its 87 nominations. It won Best Drama Series for Season 4 in 2021, and multiple acting awards. Netflix also chronicled the life and times of Empress Elisabeth of Austria in the German series The Empress in 2022. Devrim Lingnau leads The Empress, with the show moving into its third season in the coming months.

Michael Fassbender, known to most for his work in the X-Men and Alien franchises, will star in Hope, the Na Hong-jin-written, directed, and produced film, starring alongside his wife, Alicia Vikander.

