Kung Fury 2 sizzle reel leaks online; has already been taken down

UPDATE: Well, that joy was short-lived, with the (awesome) Kung Fury 2 sizzle reel already being pulled off YouTube due to copyright claims. Hopefully, the added notoriety will mean that the film will get some kind of release (sooner or later), but for now, the 10-minute rip was as close as we are gonna get. Hopefully, all of you reading this saw it during its brief moment of availability, as it was glorious.

Original Post: When David Sandberg released his homage to ‘80s martial arts flicks, Kung Fury, a decade ago, it was just what fans needed: a glorious nod to a genre so many of us grew up with that just doesn’t fly in the modern age. But now he is more furious than ever, with Kung Fury 2 headed our way soon. And to promote Kung Fury 2, a sizzle reel of some of the greatest hits, chops and roundhouse kicks has been assembled…and it is Bad.Ass.

The leaked promo for Kung Fury 2 starts with a narration that goes, “If a city overrun with crime, in a time ruled by chaos, the world’s number one rock band is also the world’s greatest crime fighting team. They are: the Thundercops.” Coming out of seclusion following the death of a fellow Thundercopy, Kung Fury (Sandberg) teams up with Michael Fassbender’s completely unhinged Colt Magnum to clean up Miami and take down Adolf Hitler once and for all! But it’s not just the Thundercops that Hitler and another new threat will have to deal with: it’s the President of the United States – played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. And yes, this sizzle reel shows him in full ass-kicking action, complete with a typical Arnie one-liner.

Kung Fury 2 has a long history to it, going back to 2015 when Sandberg was aiming to get a feature made out of the original short, which actually played at the Cannes Film Festival that year. In fact, we’ve been reporting on Kung Fury 2 for years. But will we actually ever see it or will it remain enclosed in this 11-minute reel?

As for the story behind the leak, David Sandberg told Variety said that it was never intended for public view due to the array of spoilers and unfinished VFX but hopes it can generate some buzz. “I hope at least people can see the passion that we poured into the movie, the world deserves to see it as it was meant to be seen. This movie has been held hostage for the past 5 years but I promise to keep fighting for it and make sure this film gets the chance it truly deserves.”

This is where the internet has to show up and do their thing. You’ve seen the sizzle reel for Kung Fury 2 and we can all agree it is one hell of a good time. But we’ve got to get together here and make sure that the full movie is seen by the masses. Come on, don’t let David Hasselhoff down!