Dragonlord: Kung Fury director working on a wild new movie described as a mash between Star Wars, Mad Max, and Lord of the Rings

Posted 5 hours ago
Dragonlord, Kung FuryDragonlord, Kung Fury

Variety reports that Kung Fury filmmaker David Sandberg is working on a new film called Dragonlord, and it sounds just as bonkers as you would expect. Sandberg teased that the new film is “like Star Wars, Mad Max, Lord of the Rings and He-Man mashed into one, where dinosaurs from the past co-exist with robots from the future — and everything in between.” Sign me up.

In addition to writing and directing, Sandberg will also star as the title character, a treasure-obsessed hunter whose best friend is a T-Rex named Blaze Falcon. Instead of chasing after more treasure, Blaze would rather chill out and play video games. But when the nefarious Dreadmancer kidnaps him—imagine Skeletor from He-Man—it’s up to Dragonlord to assemble an Avengers-style crew of wildly eccentric heroes to rescue his dino pal.

It’s a really fun, really rich world with a lot of funny characters,” Sandberg said. “It’s tonally similar to Kung Fury.

Kung Fury 2 director David Sandberg calls release stall “heartbreaking”

Sandberg teased an ensemble of wild characters, including a bird man who shits acid. Nice. The script is still in the works, but casting will begin soon, and shooting is expected to kick off in spring 2026. Mikko Kodisoja, the co-founder of Supercell, the gaming company that released Clash of Clans, is financing the project. This will hopefully help Dragonlord avoid the fate that seems to have befallen Kung Fury 2.

The highly anticipated sequel to Sandberg’s Kung Fury wrapped more than five years ago, but has been bogged down in legal issues related to its financing. “Once we started getting to VFX, things started to really slow down — and things became a bit weird,” Sandberg recently said. “And then it turned out that our Chinese financier had basically stopped all payments.

They just kind of stonewalled every single attempt to solve the issue,” he added. “And it was just really heartbreaking for me as an artist who’s worked on this for years. And there are so many people who have poured their hearts into this, and I feel super terrible for them.” A wild sizzle reel for the sequel was released earlier this month, but it was quickly removed. The film may never see the light of day, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed it will somehow escape into the world.

Does Dragonlord sound like a worthy follow-up to Kung Fury?

Source: Variety
