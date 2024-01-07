Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, more fire back at Katt Williams after epic interview goes viral

Listening to three hours of Katt Williams can’t be easy, but some sound bites from a recent interview have made the waves, triggering a response from his targets, including Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer.

In Katt Williams’ viral interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the comedian targeted the aforementioned comedians with various claims. The most damning is that Williams maintains that his Friday After Next character, Money Mike (a pimp…), was originally supposed to be raped, which he insisted on cutting. Ice Cube, who produced, wrote and starred in the movie, had a different recollection, saying Williams didn’t have as much influence as he remembered. “We do what we feel…and if it was a rape scene it woulda been in the movie. There was no reason not to shoot it. But that’s not my style. I don’t even like that kind of sh*t in movies. And so, that was, to me, a little discrepancy there.” And while he would go on to praise Katt Williams’ contributions to the movie, he also noted that he’s ungrateful, saying, “ I put a lot of people in movies, but they ain’t never put me in a movie.” You can watch Ice Cube’s full reaction below:

The biggest name that Katt Williams went after was Kevin Hart, who Williams made the subject of his own conspiracy theory, saying, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club…He already had his deals when he got here…what do you think a plant is?” Hart would call Williams’ claims “sad” before promoting his upcoming movie Lift. This might seem like a cheap plug, but it’s worth noting that Katt Williams doesn’t seem to have any major Netflix projects on the horizon…

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

Katt Williams also claimed that Cedric the Entertainer stole jokes from him, to which the comedian responded that his “tough talk” was “corny af.” Also on the topic of thievery, Katt Williams said that Steve Harvey stole his idea for The Steve Harvey Show from Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Care to chime in, Mark Curry? Williams also dropped a bombshell at one point, accusing Chris Tucker of hanging out of “Epstein Island,” to which host Shannon Sharpe, a former Denver Bronco with fourteen years in The NFL, had a notably flustered reply.

