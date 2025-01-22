Kickboxer: Armageddon secures distribution, starts filming soon

Eight and a half years ago, Dimitri Logothetis rebooted the Kickboxer franchise by writing and producing Kickboxer: Vengeance, in which Alain Moussi took over the role of Kurt Sloane, the character played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the original Kickboxer back in 1989, and Van Damme played his martial arts trainer Master Durand. That film was quickly followed by Kickboxer: Retaliation, which Logothetis directed himself. Seven years have passed since the release of that movie, and this entire time we’ve been waiting to hear when Logothetis was going to get the trilogy capper Kickboxer: Armageddon into production. Now, it looks like it’s finally about to happen. The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Kickboxer: Armageddon has secured a U.S. and Canada distribution deal with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and is expected to start filming in the spring.

Logothetis, Rob Hickman, and Joel Shapiro are producing the film, which Logothetis will be directing from a script he wrote with Jim McGrath. Alain Moussi is on board to reprise the role of Kurt Sloane, who is seeking to track down his wife’s killers. Through the Thai underground fight world, he meets Cesare, a martial arts master who leads a sadistic cult, with Kurt soon finding himself in the fight of his life. We previously saw a synopsis that said that Kurt sees his world turned upside down once again, when an explosion meant for him kills his wife and baby. With nothing left to lose, Kurt runs ferociously through the underground fight scene of Malaysia, training to track down and assassinate the man responsible, Master Durand’s twin brother Cesare. That synopsis seemed to set up the idea that Cesare could be played by Van Damme, but the character is actually going to be brought to life by Scott Adkins (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning).

Moussi and Adkins are joined in the cast by Mark Dacascos (Only the Strong), who has history with the Kickboxer franchise, having starred in Redemption: Kickboxer 5 back in 1995.

