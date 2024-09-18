Kill ‘Em All 2 trailer: Jean-Claude Van Damme action film gets a digital release next week

Back in 2017, legendary action star Jean-Claude Van Damme had the lead role in a film titled Kill ‘Em All, which saw him taking on the role of a mysterious stranger who arrives at a hospital on the brink of death – and yet still has to fight for his life when a gang raids the hospital with the intention of finishing him off. Seven years later, Kill ‘Em All is getting a sequel, appropriately titled Kill ‘Em All 2 , which is set to receive a digital release next Tuesday, September 24th. In anticipation of that release, a trailer for Kill ‘Em All 2 has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of fight coordinator Peter Malota, who had previously worked with Van Damme on Double Impact, Universal Soldier, Nowhere to Run, The Quest, and The Order, Kill ‘Em All was scripted by Craig Stewart, Brian Smolensky, and Jesse Cilio and told the following story: After a massive shootout, a mysterious stranger (Van Damme) arrives at a local hospital on the brink of death. Then, a foreign gang brazenly comes to the hospital to hunt him down. His nurse Suzanne (Autumn Reeser), the sole surviving witness to the follow-up shootout, must face an FBI interrogation that unlocks a plot of international intrigue and revenge. With enough twists and turns, Kill ‘Em All will keep you guessing until the final bullet is fired!

Valeri Milev, whose credits include Code Red, Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort, Re-Kill, and Bullets of Justice, takes over directing duties on Kill ‘Em All 2, working from a screenplay by James Agnew. The sequel finds that Phillip (Van Damme) is retired from the spy game, living peacefully off the grid. That’s until his whereabouts are discovered by Vlad, the vengeful brother of his target from the first film.

Van Damme is joined in the cast by Andrei Lenart (FBI: International), Talia Asseraf (The Ritual Killer), Meredith Mickelson (Paradox Effect), Maria Conchita Alonso (The Running Man), Peter Stormare (Constantine), and Jacqueline Fernandez (Mrs. Serial Killer).

Kill ‘Em All 2 has been produced by Lady Monika Bacardi, Andrea Iervolino, Danielle Maloni, Rafael Primorac, and Richard Salvatore. Deadline noted that Iervolino brought production to the Caribbean island of Antigua after local authorities asked him “to grow entertainment investment opportunities in the West Indies, with a focus on enriching Antigua and Barbuda through film and TV shoots.” Iervolino told Deadline, “ I am delighted and honored that Jean-Claude Van Damme has agreed to be part of this exciting project. The beauty of Antigua, with its unique atmosphere, will provide an extraordinary backdrop for the production of this film. This initiative not only furthers our commitment to the film industry, but aims to help strengthen cultural and collaborative ties between Europe and the West Indies. “

