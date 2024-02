Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game gets a June release date

The video game based on the ’80s cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space is set to reach PC, PlayStation, and XBox in June

We’ve been tracking the progress of the upcoming Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game since it was first announced a couple years ago. Several months ago, we learned that IllFonic had replaced Good Shepherd Entertainment as the publisher of the game and were co-developing it with Teravision Games. Now, it has been revealed that the wait for the game is almost over! Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be released for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 4th.

We're sending in the Klowns!



Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is invading Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on 6/4!



Or pre-order starting on 2/21 for one week Advance Access 👁️🔴👁️ pic.twitter.com/MbMehfGbCH — Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (@klownsthegame) February 20, 2024

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (the movie) was directed by Stephen Chiodo from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Charles Chiodo. Stephen and Charles also produced the film with their other brother, Edward Chiodo. It has the following synopsis: When teenagers Mike and Debbie see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.

Here’s the information on the video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a crazy, fresh take on asymmetrical survival horror experience. Based on the iconic 80s movie, the three-versus-seven multiplayer game brings back the unique, over-the-top mix of horror and comedy. In the battle between Killer Klowns and the citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and harvest humans or save the world from an alien invasion! The game was first announced at Gamescom in 2022 and immediately drove huge buzz and excitement that spread across the globe.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Killer Klowns has become a true pop culture phenomenon with scary-good products from a wide range of licensees for costumes, apparel, accessories, interactive, location-based entertainment and home and beauty, and MGM continues to grow the program into new categories.

Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for these unique multiplier fights between Klowns and humans—boasting various locations, and various tactical opportunities for both teams. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game provides a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization and respawn systems, player-versus-player-versus-environment, and dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results. This game evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

Gameplay

Take on the Role of the Iconic Killer Klowns – Cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully.

Fight Back as a Team of Seven Brave Citizens of Crescent Cove – Explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion.

