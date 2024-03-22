Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game won’t feature the theme song by The Dickies

The Dickies have said that their theme song won’t be included in the video game based on Killer Klowns from Outer Space

You’d think it would be a given that any new project that serves as a follow-up to the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space (watch it HERE) would need to feature two very important elements: the klowns and the famous theme song by The Dickies… but the upcoming Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game is missing one of those elements, as The Dickies have confirmed that their theme song is not being used for the game.

The announcement was made on The Dickie’s Facebook page: Got some gnarly news to share, a true bummer: THE DICKIES’ Killer Klowns from Outer Space theme song won’t be in upcoming Killer Klowns Video Game. Yeah, makes ya feel a bit gutted. Like a total slap in the face after all the love and loyalty fans have given that song for 36 years. The band really appreciates that you’ve rocked out with them at their club dates, and really dug that the song was featured at Universal Studios’ Horror nights! It’s like they’re f*cking with the Killer Klowns’ heart and soul. Keep the Klowns connection alive! Let your voices rip online. That rad song belongs in the game! THE DICKIES send their thanks to you for being the most bitchin’ fans around. UPDATE: The post was taken down just a couple hours after it was posted, which may be a positive sign for the song’s inclusion.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (the movie) was directed by Stephen Chiodo from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Charles Chiodo. Stephen and Charles also produced the film with their other brother, Edward Chiodo. It has the following synopsis: When teenagers Mike and Debbie see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.

Here’s the information on the video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a crazy, fresh take on asymmetrical survival horror experience. Based on the iconic 80s movie, the three-versus-seven multiplayer game brings back the unique, over-the-top mix of horror and comedy. In the battle between Killer Klowns and the citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and harvest humans or save the world from an alien invasion! The game was first announced at Gamescom in 2022 and immediately drove huge buzz and excitement that spread across the globe.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Killer Klowns has become a true pop culture phenomenon with scary-good products from a wide range of licensees for costumes, apparel, accessories, interactive, location-based entertainment and home and beauty, and MGM continues to grow the program into new categories.

Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for these unique multiplier fights between Klowns and humans—boasting various locations, and various tactical opportunities for both teams. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game provides a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization and respawn systems, player-versus-player-versus-environment, and dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results. This game evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

Gameplay

Take on the Role of the Iconic Killer Klowns – Cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully.

Fight Back as a Team of Seven Brave Citizens of Crescent Cove – Explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion.

Several months ago, we learned that IllFonic had replaced Good Shepherd Entertainment as the publisher of the game and were co-developing it with Teravision Games, and last month it was announced that Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be released for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 4th.

Are you looking forward to the Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game? Does the lack of The Dickies’ theme song have any impact on your enthusiasm for the game? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here’s hoping things will turn around and the song will be added to the game before June. On the bright side, the game has brought back the film’s composer John Massari.