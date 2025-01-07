Amy Schumer straps on a fake baby bump in the trailer for Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer is back with a new Netflix comedy. Schumer recently worked with the streamer when she appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s breakfast comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. This time, she co-writes and stars in Kinda Pregnant. The synopsis reads, “Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.” Netflix has just released a trailer for the movie, which is written by Schumer and Julie Paiva. The script also comes from a story by Paiva, and Tyler Spindel helms the film as the director.

Kinda Pregnant also stars Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Murder Mystery 2), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber, Bodkin), Damon Wayans Jr. (Players, Love, Guaranteed), and Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia). Also joining the film are Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Bad Monkey), Joel David Moore (Avatar), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), Urzila Carlson (upcoming Ozi, Voice of the Forest) and Francis Benhamou (Arranged, “Prayer for the French Republic”).

Spindel recently directed the Happy Madison production The Out-Laws and Adam Sandler also produces this film along with Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Eli Thomas for Happy Madison, Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions, Amy Schumer and Alex Saks for Saks Picture Company. The executive producers on the comedy include Barry Bernardi and Michael D. Robins.

Schumer’s film career never quite outdid her debut with Trainwreck, which was a Judd Apatow film. That movie had gotten a positive reception by critics and grossed $140.8 million on a $35 million budget. Her next two starring vehicles, Snatched and I Feel Pretty, made profits, but fizzled pretty quickly in the public’s attention. Schumer was once attached to make Barbie before Greta Gerwig signed on, but Schumer revealed that there were creative differences. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that’s what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences. But you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie.” She also said, “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.” While she still hasn’t offered specifics, she did tell Cohen that her own movie didn’t have that “feminist and cool” vibe.

Kinda Pregnant. (L to R) Jillian Bell as Kate and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Spencer Pazer/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. (Featured Center L to R) Brianne Howey as Megan and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. (L to R) Will Forte as Josh and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. (L to R) Amy Schumer as Lainy, Urzila Carlson as Fallon and Jillian Bell as Kate in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. (L to R) Lizze Broadway as Shirley, Jillian Bell as Kate, Amy Schumer as Lainy, Brianne Howey as Megan and Urzila Carlson as Fallon in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Megan, Amy Schumer as Lainy, Lizze Broadway as Shirley, Urzila Carlson as Fallon and Jillian Bell as Kate in Kinda Pregnant. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

Kinda Pregnant starts streaming on Netflix on February 5.