Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut gets a new epic 4K UHD Blu-ray release for the 20th anniversary

The Digital Bits has just revealed that Ridley Scott’s historical war epic, Kingdom of Heaven, will be getting a brand-new three-disc Blu-ray set with the movie remastered in 4K UHD. This new release commemorates the 20th anniversary of the film and will be hitting retailers on May 27. Additionally, 20th Century Studios will present a special one-night-only 4K theatrical re-release of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, May 14.

Last year, we included Kingdom of Heaven in our list of five of the best director cuts from Ridley Scott. When Kingdom of Heaven hit theatres in 2004, many thought it was paled next to Gladiator, feeling scattershot and unfinished. The Director’s Cut reinstated forty-five minutes, and the extra running time was crucial. One of the things many people complained about in the original was Orlando Bloom’s turn as the hero, Balian, and in the new cut, his character is fleshed out, with so many great scenes involving him you wonder why Scott ever agreed to trim the movie in the first place. He even (initially) cut the final climactic sword fight between Balian and the movie’s main villain. If you’ve only ever seen the shorter version of the film, do yourself a favour and check it out (as well as the Best Movie You Never Saw episode we did on it!).

Bonus Materials

3-Disc Set Includes Over 8 Hours of Bonus Extras!

Disc 1: 4K Ultra HD Movie + Bonus Content

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut Introduction by Director Ridley Scott Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)



Disc 2: Blu-ray Movie + Bonus Content

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Content

The Path to Redemption

Sound Design Suite

Visual Effects Breakdowns

Press Junket Walkthrough

World Premieres

Special Shoot Gallery

Poster Explorations

Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary

Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”

Additional Featurettes and Much More

Disc Size

4K UHD Blu-ray: 100GB; Blu-ray: 50GB