Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Wicked get big Super Bowl trailers

Universal’s musical adaptation, Wicked Part I got it’s first trailer, while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes got an impressive second trailer.

While I think Super Bowl viewers were probably counting the minutes until the release of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, two other colossal budget franchise flicks made their presence known with two pretty slick trailers. First up is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Wes Ball. It’s 20th Century Studios’ ambitious attempt to relaunch the classic Planet of the Apes franchise, and the second trailer doubles down on the impressive first trailer with loads of new footage. It has more action and a closer look at the human characters, including one played by The Witcher’s Freya Allan. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.

Here’s the trailer:

Yet, just as eagerly anticipated (by some) is Universal’s first look at Jon Chu’s Wicked: Part I. This long-awaited adaptation of the iconic Broadway play, which retells The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West, also made its debut. I saw footage from this movie just under a year ago at CinemaCon in Vegas, and Universal is betting big on this two-part Broadway adaptation. The trailer introduces us to Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, who will later become the Wicked Witch of the West and Ariana Grande’s Glinda the Good. Wicked: Part I hits theaters on November 27th, with Part II making its debut exactly one year later, on November 26th, 2025.

Here’s the trailer:

Which movie are you most hyped for coming out of the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments.

In the meantime, here are some Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes character posters: