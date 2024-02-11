Deadpool 3 officially called Deadpool & Wolverine; trailer drops

“You’re still here? It’s over. Go home! Oh, you’re expecting a trailer for Deadpool 3?” Then you’re in luck because the much-anticipated look at Deadpool 3 – officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine – has arrived after a brief tease during Super Bowl LVIII. We all know that the Super Bowl is a premiere spot to debut movie trailers and we figured that Deadpool 3 would be one of the most anticipated; we have to say that it most definitely lived up to the hype.

Ahead of the official trailer release for Deadpool 3, the Merc with a Mouth introduced a brief teaser that warned, “Your little cinema universe is about to change forever” , before adding that Deadpool and Wolverine together “just feels right!” Now, onto the trailer. Here, we see Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday and blowing out the candles, then launching into a meta wink at Disney’s acquisition of Marvel and, thus, Deadpool aka “Marvel Jesus”. The trailer then goes on to be an action- and humor-packed barrage in just the sort of fashion we all wanted.

Deadpool 3 has fallen victim to leaks as of late, so it’s great that this particular promotional piece made it to the Super Bowl unscathed. Star Ryan Reynolds has been doing a bit of cleanup work in that regard, too, taking to social media with his own “leaks” that simultaneously have fun with the production and mock the very idea of leaking.

Much speculation was made regarding Taylor Swift potentially turning up in Deadpool 3. On this, director Shawn Levy said, “[Rumors] sure are loud…I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.” Regardless, she did get some screen time during the game itself, as she was in attendance to cheer on beau Travis Kelce.

Like so many other movies, Deadpool 3 suffered delays due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Overall it has had a dizzying shift in release dates, having been originally slated for September of this year before being bumped back to November before once more being moved, this time all the way up to May. But we can officially expect Deadpool 3 to arrive on July 26th as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

How excited are you for Deadpool 3? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know below!