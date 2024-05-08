Twisters: Ride your fears in the new trailer for the extreme summer thrill ride

Being from the Midwest myself (and even facing tornado warnings in the past few weeks), it seems that the severe storms will be hitting no matter what as the spiritual sequel to Twister touches down in theaters this July. This year has seen some crazy tornadic activity for states like Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. However, Lee Issac Chung’s Twisters is taking them to a whole new level. Universal Pictures has just released the new three-minute trailer for the summer thrill ride, looking to outdo any of the cyclones that Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt encountered in the 1996 original. This time Daisy Edgar-Jones partners up with the “Tornado Wrangler,” played by Glen Powell.

The official synopsis reads, “Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope’s Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).”

From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.