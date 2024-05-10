Jason Statham to take the fall for a billionaire’s murder in the upcoming action-thriller Mutiny

Jason Statham uncovers a conspiracy after his billionaire boss takes a dirt nap in the upcoming action-thriller Mutiny.

If there’s anything worse than a millionaire who fails to contribute anything meaningful to the world, it’s taking the fall for one who’s murdered and finding yourself in the crosshairs of thugs and criminals. Jason Statham (The Expendables franchise, The MegCrank) is back in business with Lionsgate to star in the upcoming action-thriller Mutiny with Plane and Blood Father director Jean-Francois Richet at the helm.

Lionsgate, MadRiver, and Punch Palace are teaming up to release the film in theaters. Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis (PlaneThe Contractor) wrote the screenplay for Mutiny, with principal photography beginning in September in the UK. Statham produces through his newly-founded Punch Palace Productions, with Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures studio.

In Mutiny, after his billionaire industrialist boss is murdered in front of him, Cole Reed is set up to take the fall for the crime— leaving him on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy.

“Jason Statham is one of the most kinetic action stars in the world and we look forward to teaming him up with Jean-François and the MadRiver team who we previously worked with on Plane,” said Lauren Bixby, SVP of co-productions and Acquisitions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We can’t wait to see that creative energy once again as we bring Mutiny to life,” she added.

Jason Statham had a hell of a year in 2023, with Operation Fortune, Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench and Expend4bles exploding onto screens. His latest action setpiece, The Beekeeper, is one of this year’s most talked-about action films, with critics and fans praising the pulse-pounding thrill ride from director David Ayer.

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Ayer directs from a script by Kurt Wimmer (EquilibriumLaw Abiding CitizenPoint Break). While Statham is the show’s star, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons complete the primary cast.

Are you excited to see Jason Statham uncover a conspiracy in Mutiny? Let us know in the comments section below.

