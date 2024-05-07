The Minions get mega-powered up, and Will Ferrell gets evil in the latest trailer for Despicable Me 4

The Minions are going Marvel for Illumination‘s Despicable Me 4 by getting the Super Soldier treatment in a new trailer! It’s been roughly two years since Minions: The Rise of Gru, and younger generations are clamoring for more outlandish antics from Gru’s pill-shaped helpers with a penchant for madness. The new film introduces another addition to the chaotic-good family, with Gru and Lucy welcoming a son. He’s a mama’s boy through and through, but that won’t keep Gru from vying for his love and adoration.

Despicable Me 4 finds Steve Carell reprising his role as the reformed villain Gru. Throughout the Despicable Me series of films, Gru has left a life of villainy behind in favor of becoming a father, husband, and secret agent. Of course, Gru’s hapless yet helpful helpers, the Minions, will also return in the sequel. Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan are also returning. Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 1 and 2, The Lorax, The Secret Lives of Pets 1 and 2) is directing Despicable Me 4, with animation director Patrick Delage (Sing, Sing 2) co-directing.

In the Despicable Me 4 trailer, Gru’s been compromised, and a villain named Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) is on the loose! Together with his companion Valentina (Sofia Vergara), Maxim unleashes hell on San Francisco using titanic robots and the latest tools of his evil trade. To help Gru, Lucy, and the family from landing in hot water, five Minions “volunteer” to launch a rescue mission. To prepare for the battle, the Minions go full Steve Rogers to gain superpowers. As the Minions learn to use their new gifts, anything and everything goes wrong because it’s the Minions. What did you expect?

I can’t help but enjoy the Despicable Me franchise. I know the Minions are old hat for some of us (especially for parents), but there’s excellent humor and slick animation with every film in the series. I enjoy Gru. I love Lucy and can never get enough of the troublesome trio: Poppy, Agnes, and Margo. Despicable Me 4 looks like a total blast, and it’s coming to theaters on July 3, 2024!