The Minions get mega-powered up, and Will Ferrell gets evil in the latest trailer for Despicable Me 4

Super-powered Minions join Gru, Lucy, and the girls for their most harrowing mission yet in the new Despicable Me 4 trailer.

By

The Minions are going Marvel for Illumination‘s Despicable Me 4 by getting the Super Soldier treatment in a new trailer! It’s been roughly two years since Minions: The Rise of Gru, and younger generations are clamoring for more outlandish antics from Gru’s pill-shaped helpers with a penchant for madness. The new film introduces another addition to the chaotic-good family, with Gru and Lucy welcoming a son. He’s a mama’s boy through and through, but that won’t keep Gru from vying for his love and adoration. 

Despicable Me 4 finds Steve Carell reprising his role as the reformed villain Gru. Throughout the Despicable Me series of films, Gru has left a life of villainy behind in favor of becoming a father, husband, and secret agent. Of course, Gru’s hapless yet helpful helpers, the Minions, will also return in the sequel. Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan are also returning. Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 1 and 2, The LoraxThe Secret Lives of Pets 1 and 2) is directing Despicable Me 4, with animation director Patrick Delage (Sing, Sing 2) co-directing.

Despicable Me 4, trailer, Illumination

In the Despicable Me 4 trailer, Gru’s been compromised, and a villain named Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) is on the loose! Together with his companion Valentina (Sofia Vergara), Maxim unleashes hell on San Francisco using titanic robots and the latest tools of his evil trade. To help Gru, Lucy, and the family from landing in hot water, five Minions “volunteer” to launch a rescue mission. To prepare for the battle, the Minions go full Steve Rogers to gain superpowers. As the Minions learn to use their new gifts, anything and everything goes wrong because it’s the Minions. What did you expect?

I can’t help but enjoy the Despicable Me franchise. I know the Minions are old hat for some of us (especially for parents), but there’s excellent humor and slick animation with every film in the series. I enjoy Gru. I love Lucy and can never get enough of the troublesome trio: Poppy, Agnes, and Margo. Despicable Me 4 looks like a total blast, and it’s coming to theaters on July 3, 2024!

Source: Illumination
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
The Minions get mega-powered up, and Will Ferrell gets evil in the latest trailer for Despicable Me 4
mel gibson boneyard
Boneyard Trailer: Mel Gibson teams up with… 50 Cent?
mufasa, the lion king
Mufasa: The Lion King starts its reign with the first teaser trailer
clipped, laurence fishburne, ed o neill, donald sterling
Clipped: The trailer for the new FX limited series recounts the NBA’s Donald Sterling controversy
View All

About the Author

8288 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Despicable Me 4 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles