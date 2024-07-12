Universal sets an Independence Day 2027 window for Illumination’s Minions 3

Universal is ready to make more money by bringing Illumination’s Minions 3 to theaters in 2027 during the Independence Day window!

Three things will remain to walk the earth for eternity when the apocalypse comes: Cockroaches, Keith Richards, and the Minions. Universal loves making money with Illumination‘s pill-shaped mischief makers, and after the success of Despicable Me 4, a third movie in the Minions franchise threatens parents’ wallets worldwide. Universal Pictures will release Illumination’s Minions 3 on Wednesday, June 30, 2027. Consider this your warning.

Despicable Me 4 is making a pretty penny at the box office, with $255M in ticket sales since its global launch on July 3. The impressive “out-of-the-gate” total brings the Despicable Me and Minions franchises to $5 billion combined! Who would have guessed that we’d see the characters rise to such prominence when the Minions appeared in 2010’s Despicable Me? In addition to leading movies, television specials, and video games, the Minions have a section of Florida’s Universal Studios theme park called Minion Land. That’s a significant chunk of property to dedicate to Gru’s chaos-infused henchmen.

Despicable Me 4 finds Steve Carell reprising his role as the reformed villain Gru. Throughout the Despicable Me series of films, Gru has left a life of villainy behind to become a father, husband, and secret agent. Of course, Gru’s hapless yet helpful helpers, the Minions, also return in the sequel. Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan are also returning. Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 1 and 2, The LoraxThe Secret Lives of Pets 1 and 2) directs Despicable Me 4, with animation director Patrick Delage (Sing, Sing 2) co-directing.

Are you prepared to endure more Minions with Minions 3? I admit to despising the characters when they first came onto the scene. However, they’ve grown on me throughout the years, and I admire their fortitude in the competitive animation space. Like Pokemon, the Minions transcend generations, remaining relevant in a medium overrun with memorable characters. There’s no telling how long Illumination will continue to explore the Minions, making money hand over fist with each outing. 2027 feels like a long way away, but time moves fast the older you get, and Minions 3 will march into theaters faster than you think. Steel yourselves, and have fun.

Source: Deadline
