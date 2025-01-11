Universal pushes back the release of Shrek 5 while moving Minions 3 forward by a full year

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the release of Shrek 5 as Universal has pushed the film back; Minions 3 has jumped forward by a year.

The grand return of Shrek will have to wait a little longer. Universal Pictures has pushed back the release of Shrek 5, which will now open on December 23, 2026, instead of July 1, 2025.

Taking Shrek‘s old release date will be Illumination’s Minions 3. The film was previously slated for June 30, 2027, but will now hit theaters on July 1, 2026. An untitled Illumination event movie has also shifted, moving from March 19, 2027 to June 30, 2027.

It’s been fifteen years since the release of Shrek Forever Ever, but the gang is all back for the new sequel. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are returning to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, with Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon set to direct. Dohrn worked as a writer on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third and was also head of story on the fourth movie. He also voiced Rumpelstiltskin. Vernon previously co-directed Shrek 2 and provided the voice of the Gingerbread Man.

Shrek 5: the gang’s all here with the sequel set for a 2026 release

Murphy previously teased that he’d already done some recording on Shrek 5 last year and revealed that a Donkey spinoff movie is also in the works. “We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” Murphy said. “Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].

While it’s been a long time since the last Shrek movie, fans did return to the fairy tale universe in 2022 with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The spinoff movie found Antonio Banderas reprising his role as the swashbuckling feline alongside Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws and Harvey Guillén as Perrito. In the film, Puss discovers that he’s burned through eight of his nine lives, and in order to get them back, he must find the Last Wish of the fallen Wishing Star. Other fairy tale characters are after the same prize, and Puss is also being stalked by a mysterious wolf.

Source: Deadline
Shrek 5, release delay
