Shrek 5’s animation gets a backlash from fans on social media

Fan reaction has been incredibly mixed with the animation. While some don’t notice a difference, a number of people have complained about the update.

A fifth Shrek film has been officially in the works. It’s set for a December 2026 release date (around the 25th anniversary of the original film) , with original cast members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy all confirmed. Murphy himself, in the press lead-up to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, revealed that some recording had already been done for the film and that his character, Donkey, is set for his own spinoff movie. Yesterday, it was announced that Zendaya will be joining in on the next storybook adventure as she’s been cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

The studio revealed the news in an announcement teaser trailer that showed all the regular principal characters returning, as well as the addition of Zendaya’s character. Just like the Toy Story movies have evolved, many will notice that the animation in the new trailer has been updated with more modern effects. This, however, did not meet the satisfaction of many fans on social media as a number of accounts have complained about the new look and some call for a Sonic the Hedgehog-like redo.

One user posted, “Why does the animation look like an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like?” with a heartbreak emoji.

Why does the animation look like an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like 💔 https://t.co/O1DcTCqfMH pic.twitter.com/M16DYYQYKE — Saammuel (@Saammuel) February 27, 2025

Another user posted, “can we bully dreamworks to change the shrek 5 animation like we did to paramount to change sonic’s animation?”

can we bully dreamworks to change the shrek 5 animation like we did to paramount to change sonic’s animation? https://t.co/WkE82Czc8v — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) February 27, 2025

Another user on social media posted, “The animation for Shrek 5 is trash compared to Shrek 2 which came out over 20 years ago!”

The animation for Shrek 5 is trash compared to Shrek 2 which came out over 20 years ago! https://t.co/kmcqPiRaJY pic.twitter.com/SVyj1cevxN — No Context Lyrics (@Vtuber94077) February 27, 2025

One user would go into a bit of detail and compare the animation to a low-budget DVD-style in quality as they posted, “This new animation style for #Shrek5 is really bad. Looks really unfinished and clunky. Honestly gives the vibes of a low budget dvd sequel. Don’t understand the change from the prior movies.”

This new animation style for #Shrek5 is really bad. Looks really unfinished and clunky. Honestly gives the vibes of a low budget dvd sequel. Don’t understand the change from the prior movies. pic.twitter.com/pCFnQHs8wN — Geo Zaroff (@GeoZaroff) February 27, 2025

One person put the situation in a context that compares it to Puss in Boots, “Shrek has had a style and look that hasn’t changed since 2001. Now he’s in the puss in boots art style, and it triggered everyone’s fight or flight.”

Another user offered a similar own take, comparing it to Puss in Boots 2, “‘Shrek 5 Animation looks off’ I’d say its bc of the art style shift, Shrek films are known for it’s realistic look, Considering it’s been over 10 years since the last shrek movie, and switched it up to be more stylstic like they did in Puss in Boots 2”