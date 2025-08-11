Shrek 5 release pushed back to 2027

We’ll have to wait a little longer to catch up with our favourite fairy tale critters from the land of Far, Far Away, as Universal Pictures has pushed back the release of Dreamworks Animation’s Shrek 5. The film was previously slated to hit theaters on December 23, 2026, but will now debut on June 20, 2027.

Shrek 5 will face some competition, as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is slated to be released less than a week before. The new sequel will feature the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, respectively. They’ll also be joined by Zendaya, who will play Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, Felicia. Franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn are directing the movie.

Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from sounding the alarm. It’s been 15 years since Shrek Forever After, and computer animation has evolved dramatically, so a fresh look for the franchise was inevitable. But for some, the changes feel too drastic, sparking talk of pressuring DreamWorks to pull a Sonic the Hedgehog and overhaul the style. The franchise’s last outing, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, embraced a more stylized approach, and all signs point to Shrek 5 following a similar path.

In addition to Shrek 5, Eddie Murphy revealed last year that a Donkey spinoff movie is also in the works. “ We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up, ” he said. “ Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie]. “

For me, Shrek is so firmly rooted in the early 2000s (Smash Mouth, anyone?) that I’ll be curious to see how it’s updated for a 2027 audience. Are you looking forward to Shrek 5?