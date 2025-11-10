TV News

Jimmy Olsen TV spinoff in the works, with first season focusing on Gorilla Grodd

By
Posted 22 minutes ago
Jimmy Olsen, TV spinoffJimmy Olsen, TV spinoff

Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen will be the focus of a new TV spinoff series. There were rumblings of such a project earlier this year, and THR reports that it’s now moving forward with American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda set to write, executive produce, and showrun the project.

Skyler Gisondo will star as Jimmy Olsen, with the series set to include the other reporters at the Daily Planet as they investigate cases involving super-powered villains. Gorilla Grodd, the super-intelligent ape who frequently clashes with The Flash, will be the main villain of the first season.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce the series, with Gialyin Vaisman overseeing for DC.

More to come…

Source: THR
About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,340 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

