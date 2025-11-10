Jimmy Olsen TV spinoff in the works, with first season focusing on Gorilla Grodd

Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen will be the focus of a new TV spinoff series. There were rumblings of such a project earlier this year, and THR reports that it’s now moving forward with American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda set to write, executive produce, and showrun the project.

Skyler Gisondo will star as Jimmy Olsen, with the series set to include the other reporters at the Daily Planet as they investigate cases involving super-powered villains. Gorilla Grodd, the super-intelligent ape who frequently clashes with The Flash, will be the main villain of the first season.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce the series, with Gialyin Vaisman overseeing for DC.

More to come…