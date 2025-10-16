Movie News

Did Woody and Buzz Lightyear get slightly updated looks as hype for Toy Story 5 begins?

By
Posted 5 hours ago

Quick! Someone call the Shrek 5 police! Someone has updated the looks of Woody and Buzz Lightyear for Pixar‘s upcoming sequel, Toy Story 5. Now, before you sharpen your pitchforks and march through the streets of Emeryville, California, toward Pixar Studios, understand that the changes are minor, and we’re all going to be okay.

In a new Toy Story 5 banner posted online by The Disney Beat, Woody and Buzz sport slightly different looks. First, Woody no longer wears his Sheriff’s star on his cow-print vest, suggesting there’s a new Sheriff in town. I would guess that Woody passed the torch to Jessie, who’s in charge of the toys in Bonnie’s room in the upcoming sequel. Meanwhile, Buzz has a gold star on his spacesuit, suggesting he’s been deputized, possibly by Jessie. Is this nepotism? We know Jessie has a crush on Buzz, but he’s also a Space Ranger, making him a qualified fit for the job.

At the very least, the changes made to the characters are a matter of fashion rather than outright augmenting the characters, as DreamWorks did with its Shrek universe. Do you remember how upset everyone became when the images for Shrek 5 were released? That was a sad day for maturity within film fandom, if you ask me.

Previously, during the Annecy Animation Film Festival in June, Pete Docter revealed that Toy Story 5 “will explore the challenges faced by the toys in a digital-first world. ‘It’s Toy meets Tech,’ he said, outlining the film’s plot, which will see the original movies’ team of toys facing up to the challenge presented by the new favorite plaything of their eight-year-old owner Bonnie Anderson: A tech tablet called Lillypad. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang will confront a new generation of children more enamored with screens than playthings.”

Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack reprise their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. It was recently reported that Conan O’Brien joins the cast as Smarty Pants, a new addition to the franchise. Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 alongside co-director McKenna Harris, while Jessica Choi produces the film.

Source: The Disney Beat
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,685 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Toy Story 5 News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 6 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?