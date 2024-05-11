Sigourney Weaver returns to space for The Mandalorian & Grogu?

In a galaxy far, far away, no one can hear you scream…Sigourney Weaver — who is certainly no stranger to sci-fi — is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu, set to be the first new Star Wars film in seven years by the time it arrives in 2026.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver is possibly near a deal to become part of the Star Wars Saga with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is huge and exciting news for fans of both. And considering her history in the sci-fi and fantasy genre – Alien franchise, Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest, Avatar, etc. – she would absolutely be a natural addition.

The next few years will be crucial for Star Wars, with a new set of movies that will further build on the franchise and the series that the studio has invested in. As far as The Mandalorian & Grogu goes, Jon Favreau is on board to direct this continuation of the Disney+ series, particularly following season three, which concluded last year. Favreau, who created The Mandalorian, previously expressed his excitement for the film by saying, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Following The Mandalorian & Grogu’s May 22nd, 2026 release, we’ll also get a wealth of other projects being helmed by the likes of ​​Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, and more, although release dates have yet to be announced for any of these films. One of the biggest challenges those behind Star Wars will face is not coming across like they’re bombarding fans, which it can feel like. We’ve seen “superhero fatigue” hit audiences, so it would be a true shame if it takes over the Star Wars Saga…if it hasn’t already. But news of Sigourney Weaver being in talks for The Mandalorian & Grogu is a major boost in hopes for the continuation of the franchise, especially since season three of The Mandalorian was a serious disappointment to fans of the first two.

How do you feel about Sigourney Weaver joining the Star Wars franchise? Would her casting give you new hope for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Share your thoughts below.