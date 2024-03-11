Star Wars: Daisy Ridley teases upcoming Rey movie, doesn’t know if previous characters will return

Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role of Rey for a new Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and the actress shared a few insights about the project while speaking with Deadline.

While Ridley said that she’s still waiting to read a script, she did say that she knows “ bit and bobs, ” including that there will be “ an introduction of new characters. ” When asked if any previous characters would be reprising their roles, such as John Boyega as Finn or Adam Driver as the ghost of Kylo Ren, Ridley said she didn’t know. Another character who fans might expect to see is Luke Skywalker, but Mark Hamill hasn’t heard anything. “ Everything is confidential, ” Hamill said. “ So, If I were involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. So, I don’t know. We’ll all find out together, I guess. ” However, the actor added that he “ [doesn’t] have any expectations of that happening. “

As the movie will take place fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey will have quite a lot of story under her belt by then, but Daisy Ridley did say that Rey “ probably doesn’t have children seeing she’s a Jedi. “

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously teased the movie: “ The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos — there’s even a question of how many exist anymore — and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her. ” The movie will launch the next chapter of the franchise, with Ridley even saying that it will take it in a “ different direction. “