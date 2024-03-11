Star Wars: Daisy Ridley teases upcoming Rey movie, doesn’t know if previous characters will return

Daisy Ridley comments on the upcoming Rey movie, including saying that she doesn’t know if any previous characters will return.

By
Star Wars, Rey movie, Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role of Rey for a new Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and the actress shared a few insights about the project while speaking with Deadline.

While Ridley said that she’s still waiting to read a script, she did say that she knows “bit and bobs,” including that there will be “an introduction of new characters.” When asked if any previous characters would be reprising their roles, such as John Boyega as Finn or Adam Driver as the ghost of Kylo Ren, Ridley said she didn’t know. Another character who fans might expect to see is Luke Skywalker, but Mark Hamill hasn’t heard anything. “Everything is confidential,” Hamill said. “So, If I were involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. So, I don’t know. We’ll all find out together, I guess.” However, the actor added that he “[doesn’t] have any expectations of that happening.

As the movie will take place fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey will have quite a lot of story under her belt by then, but Daisy Ridley did say that Rey “probably doesn’t have children seeing she’s a Jedi.

Related
WTF Happened to the Unmade Star Wars: Duel of the Fates?

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously teased the movie: “The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos — there’s even a question of how many exist anymore — and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her.” The movie will launch the next chapter of the franchise, with Ridley even saying that it will take it in a “different direction.

The Rey project was once expected to be the first new Star Wars movie in theaters, but that honour will go to The Mandalorian & Grogu. It will go into production later this year with an expected 2026 release. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by Jon Favreau, who will also produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: what other Nintendo movies are in the works?
Dune, deleted scene, David Lynch
Check out a lovingly restored, long-lost deleted scene from David Lynch’s Dune
Al Pacino, Oscars
Al Pacino didn’t make a mistake presenting Best Picture at the Oscars; says that’s what the producers wanted
Dune: Part Two, sandworm
Dune: Part Two: How does Paul Atreides get off the sandworm?
View All

About the Author

9558 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Daisy Ridley News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles