Deadpool 3 trailer expected to debut during Super Bowl

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 is expected to debut during the Super Bowl, with spots for A Quiet Place: Day One, Wicked & more.

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, but even if you’re not a sports fan, the big game still offers something of interest — movie trailers. The Super Bowl will see the debut of plenty of trailers, and while nothing has been confirmed, it’s expected that we’ll see our first look at Deadpool 3.

Variety has a rundown of all the trailers that may debut at the Super Bowl, but Deadpool 3 is likely to be the most anticipated. In addition to the Deadpool sequel, Disney could also drop looks at Inside Out 2 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Shifting over to Paramount, it seems that they will have the biggest presence during the game with spots for A Quiet Place: Day One, Bob Marley: One Love, IF, the Sonic the Hedgehog TV spinoff featuring Knuckles, The Tiger’s Apprentice, and the next season of Sylvester Stallone’s The Family Stallone. They will also be pushing the Paramount+ streaming service very hard.

As for Universal, it’s also expected that the first look at Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Wicked will drop, along with The Fall Guy, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Twisters. Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix, and Amazon aren’t expected to run any ads during the game. These spots aren’t cheap, with a thirty-second ad during the first quarter going for $7 million this year. That’s not exactly peanuts.

Deadpool 3 recently wrapped production, with the sequel seeing the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin, who is expected to play the villain, and Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role. Of course, the biggest addition to the Deadpool 3 cast is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who finally broke down after being pestered by Ryan Reynolds for so many years. Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26th.