Kit Harington reflects on the divisive last season of Game of Thrones

With House of the Dragon unleashing season 2 on audiences, HBO had planned to stay in the Game of Thrones world for several outings. The upcoming spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is moving forward with newly announced cast members. However, not everything in HBO’s plan would stay on track as Kit Harington revealed earlier this year that his Jon Snow spin-off would not proceed as of now. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” Harington said. “So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.“

Harington would also recently reflect on the controversial last season of Game of Thrones in a new profile from GQ. Harington brought some context to the filming of that last year, saying, “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.” He would also respond to the backlash of the final episode by explaining, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”