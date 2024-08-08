A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Game of Thrones spin-off adds 7 more cast members, including a Targaryen

The last time we shared news on the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it was production began in June and the names of five cast members were revealed. As production continues, we have more A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms news to share, as Variety has revealed the names of seven more cast members. These are: Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How to Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, Danny Webb (The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and Henry Ashton (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) as a member of a family that’s a major part of the Game of Thrones franchise, Daeron Targaryen. If that name sounds familiar, Variety has a helpful note: “For fans who recently finished Season 2 of House of the Dragon, the Daeron in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is different than the one in the prequel series — just like how there are multiple Aegons in Westeros history.”

These new additions to the cast join previously announced cast members Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Cavel (The Crown) as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Tanselle, Daniel Ings (Sex Education) as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell (Small Axe: Mangrove) as Maekar Targaryen. Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) star in the series as Dunk and Egg.

Here’s the official logline for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Owen Harris, who directed the San Junipero episode of Black Mirror, is at the helm of three of the six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry) directing the remaining three episodes. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive producing. The series is based on three novellas published by Martin — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). All three stories were then collected and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

Martin has teased that the new series will have a much different tone than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon. “ The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe, ” Martin wrote in his blog. “ The show will make its debut next year… and if it does well, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight will follow. By which time I hope to have finished some more Dunk & Egg stories (yes, after I finish The Winds of Winter). “

As Martin said, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expected to premiere sometime in late 2025.

Are you looking forward to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? What do you think of the new cast additions? Let us know by leaving a comment below.