Eternals 2: Kevin Feige provides an update on the fate of the Marvel sequel

Eternals was a big departure from anything Marvel had done, and this is a franchise which had already introduced a talking raccoon and actual magic. Still, the story of a group of superpowered individuals who had been on earth for 5000 years proved to be divisive, with the film becoming the worst-reviewed project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also struggled at the box office, although it should be noted that the film was released during the height of the pandemic. It’s been nearly three years since the release of the film, but there’s still no movement on Eternals 2, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has dropped a disappointing update.

“ There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2, ” Feige said while speaking with Inverse. “ There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean. “

The moment Feige speaks of can be found in the new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, which features a few brief shots of a battle over the remains of Tiamut, the giant Celestial who was defeated by the Eternals. A giant head and hand popping out of the Indian Ocean would surely be big news, but it has barely been referenced in the MCU. Thankfully, it seems that the Captain America sequel touches upon this new landmark, with some reports speculating that Tiamut’s transmuted body could provide the first instance of adamantium in the MCU.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, Eternals followed “ a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. “

There have been rumblings of an Eternals sequel since the release of the first movie, but they always get shut down. Although Feige doesn’t count Eternals 2 among any of Marvel’s future projects, the inclusion of Tiamut in Captain America: Brave New World shows that they haven’t completely abandoned the Eternals story.

Would you still like to see Eternals 2?