Take home double the Van-Damage with these two new 4K restorations of Jean-Claude Van Damme films

Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement of two Jean-Claude Van Damme action films, in which you can soon re-live every kick and every split (and every spinning split kick) in crisp ultra-high-definition. Knock Off from 1998 and Lionheart from 1990 are getting new physical media releases with a surprisingly abundant amount of special features. Both are 4K restorations that come from the MVD Rewind Collection and are expected to hit retailers in January 2026. Check out the details below.

Knock Off 4K Blu-ray

The description reads,

“Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Marcus Ray, a Hong Kong fashion designer who uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving explosive micro-bombs hidden in counterfeit products. Teaming up with a covert agent (Rob Schneider), Ray must navigate the dangerous world of counterfeit fashion to stop the imminent threat and save lives.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio: English DTS 5.1 Surround LPCM 2.0 Stereo Audio

Optional English Subtitles

Archival Audio Commentary by Action Cinema Experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

Collectible Knock Off “4K LaserVision” Mini-Poster

Reversible Cover Art

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Interview with Steven E. de Souza (HD, 40:51)

Interview with Steven E. de Souza (HD, 40:51) NEW Interview with Moshe Diamant (HD, 18;24)

Interview with Moshe Diamant (HD, 18;24) Archival Audio Commentary by Action Cinema Experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

Archival 2020 interview with writer Steven E. de Souza (HD, 9:49)

Archival “Making Of: Knock Off” featurette (SD, 23.15)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Audio: DTS 5.1 Surround & LPCM 2.0 Stereo Audio

Optional English Subtitles

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Codec: HEVC / H.265 Resolution: Native 4K (2160p) HDR: HDR10 Aspect ratio: 2.39:1 Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1 Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: LPCM 2.0

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English: LPCM 2.0 Subtitles

English SDH

English SDH Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50) Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Reversible cover

Slipcover in original pressing Reversible cover Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Lionheart 4K Blu-ray

The description reads,

“Jean-Claude Van Damme (Double Impact, Knock Off) stars as a soldier drawn into the world of modern-day gladiators fighting for the amusement of the rich in this fast moving action thriller co-written by Van Damme himself!

Upon receiving news that his brother in Los Angeles is seriously injured, Lyon Gaultier (Van Damme) deserts the French Foreign Legion from a remote outpost in North Africa. Fleeing from two of the Legion’s security force who have orders to bring him back at any cost, Lyon reluctantly turns to the illegal, bare-knuckles underground fighting circuit to raise the money he needs to help his brother’s family.

From legendary action director Sheldon Lettich (Double Impact, Bloodsport), this riveting action adventure also stars Harrison Page (Bad Ass), Brian Thompson (The Terminator) and Ashley Johnson (The Help) and combines the raw power and charisma of Van Damme with the exciting world of no-holds-barred street fighting.”

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE of the extended “A.W.O.L. Cut”

of the extended “A.W.O.L. Cut” HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Director Sheldon Lettich moderated by Heath Holland

Audio Commentary by Director Sheldon Lettich moderated by Heath Holland Collectible Lionheart “4K LaserVision” Mini-Poster

Reversible Cover Art

Audio: LPCM 2.0 Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

High-definition presentation of the U.S. Theatrical Version (104 mins) + the Extended Version (110 mins) of the film presented in 1.85:1 aspect ratio. ( These are the old presentations from the previous Blu-ray release of the film )

) Archival Audio commentary by Sheldon Lettich & Harrison Page (on Extended Cut only)

“Lionheart: The Inside Story” (2018, HD, 47:29) (Featuring interviews with cast and crew including star / co-writer Jean-Claude Van Damme, Director / Co-Writer Sheldon Lettich, Producer Eric Karson and stars Harrison Page, Deborah Rennard and Brian Thompson)

“Inside Lionheart with the Filmmakers and Cast” (2018, HD, 25:52) (Featurette with interviews with cast and crew including star Jean-Claude Van Damme)

“Lionheart: Behind the Fights” (2018, HD, 10:19) (Featuring interviews with cast and crew including star Jean-Claude Van Damme)

Archival “Making of” featurette (SD, 8:53)

Archival Interview with Sheldon Lettich (SD, 25:51)

Archival Interview with Harrison Page (SD, 13:05)

5 Promotional TV Clips (SD)

Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

Audio LPCM 2.0 Stereo and 5.1 Surround

English, French and Spanish Subtitles (Theatrical Version)