Landman season 2 sets November release on Paramount+

It’s been announced that Landman season 2 is set for a November 16 release on Paramount+. The drama series stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a veteran oil expert who, despite his hard-nosed demeanour, cares deeply for his family and goes to great lengths to protect them.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is “ set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. “

In addition to Thornton, the second season stars Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliot, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Landman has been a big success for Paramount+. There were 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode, which set new records for the streaming service. “ Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth, ” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “ The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin. “