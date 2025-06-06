Landman’s Michelle Randolph in talks to star in horror thriller Malibu

According to THR, Michelle Randolph—who’s made a strong impression with standout roles in Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 and Landman—is in talks to star in Malibu, an upcoming horror thriller from Paranormal Activity 2 director Tod Williams.

Not much is known about the project, other than that it’s described as “ a thriller skulking around in the subterranean horror subgenre. ” The film is expected to shoot later this year. Malibu isn’t the only horror film Randolph has on her slate. She’s also part of the ensemble cast of Scream 7, which is set for a February 27, 2026 release.

As for Landman, production on the second season is well underway. Randolph plays Ainsley, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton’s character. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is “ set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. “

Thornton and Randolph have returned for the new season alongside Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. The legendary Sam Elliott is a new addition to the cast, although it’s not certain who he will be playing.

Thornton spoke with Awards Radar last month to say he’s “ loving ” what they’ve been doing with the second season so far. “ The relationships are getting even more developed, and the cast is gelling even more, ” he said. “ It just seems more and more real every day, so I’m very, very happy with it. It deals with the relationships a lot this year, so I’m very happy about that. “