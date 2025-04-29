Landman: Sam Elliott joins Billy Bob Thornton in season 2 of Taylor Sheridan series

From the Wild West to the oilfields of Texas. Sam Elliott has joined the cast of the second season of Landman, which is currently in production. The actor previously starred in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 as Shea Brennan, a former Union Army captain who leads a wagon train that includes the Dutton family.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is “ set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. “

It’s not known who Sam Elliott will play in Landman season 2, but he’s Sam Elliott, and the man is a welcome addition to every project. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris for the new season, alongside Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Landman had 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set new records for Paramount+. “ Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth, ” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “ The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin. “