Scream 7 add two more potential victims with Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro

Scream 7 is well into production, but that doesn’t mean a couple more potential victims (or killers) can’t be added to the cast, as Deadline reports that Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro have signed on.

Randolph has been making big waves as the breakout star of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, where she plays the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton’s character. She also has a main role in another Sheridan series, 1923. As for Tatro, he’s best known for American Vandal, The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and starring alongside Topher Grace in Home Economics.

The cast of Scream 7 is pretty packed, including plenty of characters from across the franchise. After sitting out the last movie due to a pay dispute, Neve Campbell returns to star as Sidney Prescott. Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, as is David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Matthew Lillard will be returning as Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher from the first Scream movie, and Scott Foley will be back as Roman Bridger from Scream 3. Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will also be returning as Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, respectively.

The rest of the cast includes Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) as Sidney’s teenage daughter, with Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), Asa Germaan (Gen V), Anna Camp (True Blood), Ethan Embry (Grace & Frankie), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) also signing on. It was originally believed that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid from Scream 3, but he had to pass due to the Los Angeles wildfires and scheduling issues. Joel McHale (Community) has since signed on to play Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The next day, it was revealed that Ortega had also exited the project. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.