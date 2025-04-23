TV News

Lanterns: Paul Ben-Victor joins the DC series, with fans believing he could be playing Atrocitus

Posted 9 minutes ago
Deadline reports that Paul Ben-Victor has joined the cast of HBO’s Lanterns for what will be a key recurring role as a mysterious extraterrestrial.

The actor will play Antaan, “an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms.” While the name is different, fans believe that the character is actually Atrocitus, a character who was forced to witness the death of his wife and children (as well as nearly every living being in his sector) after a rampage of rogue Manhunters. He becomes the leader of the Red Lantern Corps and swears vengeance against the Guardians of the Universe and all who serve them.

Paul Ben-Victor has appeared in many projects, including The Wire, True Detective, The Irishman, Vinyl, and more, but for some reason, I always think of him as Dr. Monte, the psychologist of Eugene Tooms in The X-Files.

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

The rest of the Lanterns cast includes Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) as Sheriff Kerry, a “no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town,” Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) as William Macon, a modern cowboy described as “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade,” Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) as Zoe, who is described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her,” and Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee) as Sinestro. Jason Ritter (Matlock) also joined the cast as Billy Macon, “a good-looking charmer who does his father’s (Dillahunt) bidding. Capitalizing on his family’s reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose.“ Nathan Fillion will also reprise the role of Guy Gardner in Lanterns. The character will introduce himself in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.

