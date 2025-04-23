Lanterns: Paul Ben-Victor joins the DC series, with fans believing he could be playing Atrocitus

Deadline reports that Paul Ben-Victor has joined the cast of HBO’s Lanterns for what will be a key recurring role as a mysterious extraterrestrial.

The actor will play Antaan, “ an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms. ” While the name is different, fans believe that the character is actually Atrocitus, a character who was forced to witness the death of his wife and children (as well as nearly every living being in his sector) after a rampage of rogue Manhunters. He becomes the leader of the Red Lantern Corps and swears vengeance against the Guardians of the Universe and all who serve them.

Paul Ben-Victor has appeared in many projects, including The Wire, True Detective, The Irishman, Vinyl, and more, but for some reason, I always think of him as Dr. Monte, the psychologist of Eugene Tooms in The X-Files.

Related Lanterns director on how much the HBO series will be like True Detective

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), “ two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ”