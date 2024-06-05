Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with David Dastmalchian, Kevin Smith Q&A

The horror film Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with a special introduction and a Q&A with David Dastmalchian and Kevin Smith

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures recently teamed up to produce the horror film Late Night With the Devil , headed up by the Australian writing and directing duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres) and starring David Dastmalchian – whose previous credits include The Boogeyman, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and The Suicide Squad. The film received a theatrical release earlier this year before reaching the Shudder streaming service, and now it has been announced that IFC Films and Shudder will be bringing Late Night With the Devil back to theatres tomorrow, June 6th, for screenings that will begin at 6pm (at 6 on 6/6, get it?) and will include a Q&A with star Dastmalchian and filmmaker Kevin Smith, who directed Dastmalchian in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Late Night With the Devil will continue showing at participating theatres throughout the weekend.

Here’s the information: The version screened will include bonus content featuring a personalized introduction from film star David Dastmalchian, followed by an extended Q&A between David and famed cult classic writer/director Kevin Smith. The film will play through the weekend on over 500 screens across North America, including theater chains AMC, Cinemark, Drafthousse, Regal, National Amusements, Harkins and Cineplex.

Late Night With the Devil is a “supernatural chiller” that tells the story of the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms . Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of the show Night Owls.

Colin and Cameron Cairnes previously provided the following statement: “ In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience. ”

Spooky Pictures was founded by It producer Roy Lee and the Paranormal Activity franchise’s Steven Schneider. They are producing Late Night With the Devil alongside John Molloy, Derek Dauchy, and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White. Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer with Rami Yasin and Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson.

Are you a fan of Late Night With the Devil, and will you be catching the movie on the big screen during this theatrical re-release to see the Dastmalchian / Smith Q&A? Let us know by leaving a comment below.