Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with David Dastmalchian, Kevin Smith Q&A

The horror film Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with a special introduction and a Q&A with David Dastmalchian and Kevin Smith

By
David Dastmalchian Late Night With the Devil

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures recently teamed up to produce the horror film Late Night With the Devil, headed up by the Australian writing and directing duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres) and starring David Dastmalchian – whose previous credits include The BoogeymanThe Last Voyage of the Demeter, and The Suicide Squad. The film received a theatrical release earlier this year before reaching the Shudder streaming service, and now it has been announced that IFC Films and Shudder will be bringing Late Night With the Devil back to theatres tomorrow, June 6th, for screenings that will begin at 6pm (at 6 on 6/6, get it?) and will include a Q&A with star Dastmalchian and filmmaker Kevin Smith, who directed Dastmalchian in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Late Night With the Devil will continue showing at participating theatres throughout the weekend.

Here’s the information: The version screened will include bonus content featuring a personalized introduction from film star David Dastmalchian, followed by an extended Q&A between David and famed cult classic writer/director Kevin Smith. The film will play through the weekend on over 500 screens across North America, including theater chains AMC, Cinemark, Drafthousse, Regal, National Amusements, Harkins and Cineplex.

Late Night With the Devil is a “supernatural chiller” that tells the story of the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of the show Night Owls.

Colin and Cameron Cairnes previously provided the following statement: “In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience.

Spooky Pictures was founded by It producer Roy Lee and the Paranormal Activity franchise’s Steven Schneider. They are producing Late Night With the Devil alongside John Molloy, Derek Dauchy, and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White. Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer with Rami Yasin and Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson.

Are you a fan of Late Night With the Devil, and will you be catching the movie on the big screen during this theatrical re-release to see the Dastmalchian / Smith Q&A? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Trailer: Full Moon continues their Barbie and Kendra series with Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree
Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree in the trailer for Full Moon production
Jake Gyllenhaal has a role in the Bride of Frankenstein remake his sister Maggie is directing, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley
The Bride!: Jake Gyllenhaal has a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake
The horror film Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with a special introduction and a Q&A with David Dastmalchian and Kevin Smith
Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with David Dastmalchian, Kevin Smith Q&A
The new episode of the Test of Time video series looks back at the 1985 slasher Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Movies Ranked
View All

About the Author

15291 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Late Night With the Devil News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
under paris review

Under Paris Review

Xavier Gens killer shark movie doesn’t break any new ground (and can be quite stupid) but still provides entertaining underwater horror.

Load more articles