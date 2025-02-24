Later the War: Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson, and Patsy Ferran to add nightmare fuel to Charlie Kaufman’s next dreamy feature

Oscar-winning filmmaker Charlie Kaufman is making dreams come true with exciting news about his next feature. According to Deadline, Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal, The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl), Tessa Thompson (Annihilation, Creed, Little Woods), and Patsy Ferran (Darkest Hour, Mickey 17, Hot Milk) will help lead Charlie Kaufman’s next film, Later the War, which he will write and direct, based on the short story Debby’s Dream House by Iddo Gefen.

Taken from Gefen’s literary collection Jerusalem Beach, the author’s short story follows a man who manufactures dreams for people but ultimately begins creating nightmares for them. Whether Kaufman’s version will adapt the story to its original form is unknown. Additionally, since it’s a short story, he’s bound to add new details. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum will produce via Waypoint Entertainment, with Sarah Green of Brace Productions and Steven Demmler.

Eddie Redmayne is coming off his Peacock Original series, The Day of the Jackal, focusing on an elusive assassin who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. He soon meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who tracks him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe. His upcoming project, Panic Carefully, is in production. It’s written and directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming, Leave the World Behind) and also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Julia Roberts, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn, and Aidan Gillen.

Tessa Thompson recently reprised her role as Valkyrie for Marvel Studios’s What If and played Anna in the upcoming His & Hers TV mini-series. His & Hers focuses on a journalist investigating a murder in her hometown who clashes with a suspicious detective. The series also features Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Crystal Fox.

Patsy Ferran plays Dorothy in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, which also stars Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” who goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet. Steven Yeun, Michael Monroe, Cameron Britton, and Lloyd Hutchinson are also featured in the film as primary cast members.

Are you familiar with Iddo Gefen’s book of short stories? You can read Debby’s Dream House online for free if you’re interested. In the comments section below, let us know if you’re looking forward to Charlie Kaufman’s Later the War.