LEGO unveils $1,000 Death Star set and it’s one of their biggest ever

This is one Death Star you won’t want to see destroyed. LEGO has unveiled their most expensive set ever, with the Star Wars Death Star coming in at an explosive $999.99!

With 9,023 pieces, the LEGO Death Star is also one of the company’s biggest sets ever, trailing the Eiffel Tower (10,001), the Titanic (9,090) and the Colosseum (9,036). Other Star Wars sets that also get into the thousands include the Millennium Falcon (7,541, the one-time record), the AT-AT (6,785) and the Razor Crest (6,187).

As for dimensions, once built, the set will be 27.5” tall, 32” wide and 10.5” deep. Those numbers are rightfully raising some eyebrows, as released images show that the LEGO Death Star has a flat back, which would in theory allow you to hang it if you so desire but it also misses out on it actually feeling like a perfect model of the Empire’s base. With that, this might be an even tougher sell than the price tag.

LEGO’s Death Star set comes fully packed, however, with 38 minifigures of the likes of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and so many more. With that and the inclusion of locations like the trash chute, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room and more, you’ll be able to recreate pretty much any of your favorite Star Wars scenes – and don’t forget the Superlaser!

Here is LEGO’s official write-up for their Death Star set: “It is packed with details and Easter eggs to delight every fan. There’s the crushing trash compactor where the Rebel heroes were trapped; Princess Leia’s holding cell; the hangar control room that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo infiltrated disguised as Stormtroopers; the tractor beam control unit that Obi-Wan Kenobi deactivated; Emperor Palpatine’s throne room; the hangar bay with the Imperial Shuttle; the Death Star’s Superlaser; and much more.” The set hits shelves on October 4th.

What do you think of LEGO’s massive Death Star set? Is this something you’ll be picking up once it’s released or is it overpriced? Let us know below!