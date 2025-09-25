Liam Hemsworth on replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher

After three seasons, Henry Cavill stepped away from The Witcher and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The actor left some awfully big shoes to fill, and fan reaction has been divisive to the point where Hemsworth actually ditched social media for almost a year.

“ There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction, ” Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly. “ I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don’t want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I’m trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year. ”

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich said Hemsworth was the first actor they spoke to when it became clear they would need a replacement for Cavill. “ His name has been out there for a very long time, ” she said. “ The other really great thing about Liam is he takes this really, really seriously. I think he knew that he was stepping into big shoes. It was really important to him to have certain things [for] continuity — and also certain things that he could invent so that his Geralt could stand on his own two feet. “

Hemsworth did connect with Cavill about the role. “ We had a good chat just talking about our different experiences and the character, ” he said. “ I think Henry’s amazing and I’m fortunate enough to continue on this journey. “

As for why Cavill left, reports at the time suggested creative differences, which could mean just about anything. “ He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to, ” Hissrich said. “ And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision. ” Just days before it was revealed that Cavill would be leaving The Witcher, the actor had announced his return as Superman. Of course, that return was sadly very short-lived.

The Witcher season 4 will debut on Netflix on October 30.