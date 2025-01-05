Lily-Rose Depp remembers being traumatized by her father’s Edward Scissorhands

Lily-Rose Depp is clearly making a mark outside of her father Johnny’s legacy. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t given the chance to watch some of his movies as a young girl. In fact, one traumatized her to the point that she hasn’t forgotten the experience more than two decades later…and we’re not talking about A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Lily-Rose remembered being sat down to watch Johnny Depp’s 1990 film Edward Scissorhands when she was just three. One scene in particular — near the end where Edward is run back to his decrepit mansion by the citizens that grew to love him and his barbershop skills — was the one that she carried with her. “I was traumatised by it. Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

That scene apparently left quite a mark on Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny and his one-time partner Vanessa Paradis. “I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young…It’s a difficult childhood memory.” She even made a comparison between Edward Scissorhands and Count Orlok, adding, “Edward’s the good guy and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there’s a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?”

Edward Scissorhands is noted for being the first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, launching the gothic partnership that has extended to eight films so far. When asked if she finds similarities between this and her own tendencies, she noted, “I guess you could say so. We’re very different actors, but of course you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in.” We can only imagine which scene from Nosferatu Johnny Depp was most traumatized by…

While Lily-Rose and Johnny Depp have both appeared in Kevin Smith’s Tusk and Yoga Hosers, nothing substantial has put them on the screen together. Until we get that ultimate father-daughter pairing, you can still see Nosferatu in theaters, while many are still holding out hope that Johnny returns for another Pirates of the Caribbean.