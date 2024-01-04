Lisa Frankenstein trailer: Zelda Williams, Diablo Cody horror comedy reaches theatres next month

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein, which marks the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams and was scripted by Diablo Cody, is set to receive a theatrical release on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day – and with just one month to go before that date arrives, a full trailer has been unveiled! You can check it out in the embed above.

Set in 1989, the film has the following synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) star alongside Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Newton is playing Lisa Frankenstein, Sprouse is the handsome Victorian corpse, and Chrest will be playing Lisa’s father Dale. Soberano’s character is named Taffy and Gugino is playing Janet.

Cody produced Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick. A press release notes that they have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Juno, which earned Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, while Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, was the creative executive on the project. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States, and Universal Pictures International is the international distributor. Filming took place in New Orleans.

Williams previously directed a horror comedy short called Kappa Kappa Die (which was scripted by Piranha 3D and Saw X writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg).

What did you think of the Lisa Frankenstein trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches theatres next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I’m a big fan of the Cody-scripted 2009 horror comedy Jennifer’s Body (which was directed by Karyn Kusama), so I will be watching Lisa Frankenstein for sure.

Cole Sprouse stars as The Creature and Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows in LISA FRANKENSTEIN, a Focus Features release. Credit: Michele K. Short / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

