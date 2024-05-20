Longlegs gets an intense trailer that digs into the story of Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe horror film

The latest Longlegs trailer sets aside some of the cryptic approach to give a better idea of the story and characters

Distributor Neon seems to have had the marketing department working overtime to promote the July 12th theatrical release date of Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins. We’ve seen a whole lot of cryptic teasers and posters for this movie, mostly accompanied by strange quotes… but today a trailer has made its way online that takes a more traditional approach to promoting the film, giving us an idea of how the story plays and spending some time setting up the lead character, played by Maika Monroe of It Follows and The Guest. You can check it out in the embed above.

Monroe stars in the film alongside Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs.

What did you think of the new Longlegs trailer? Will you be watching this movie in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below.