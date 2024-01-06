Longlegs: Viral Neon teaser seems to be for Nicolas Cage’s new thriller

A cryptic teaser put out by Neon seems to be part of an unusual, but effective, campaign for the Nicolas Cage thriller Longlegs.

Neon released a cryptic new teaser for an unnamed horror film that had the internet playing guessing games early on Friday. While the studio has yet to confirm what movie it’s for, this teaser, which played out a 9-1-1 call against a Polaroid, is likely for the Nicolas Cage thriller Longlegs. Indeed, the teaser ends with a shot of suspiciously long legs, so…

The film is directed by Oz Perkins, son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins, who previously directed the well-received chillers The Blackout’s Daughter, I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Greta and Hansel. The movie stars genre fave Maika Monroe as a young FBI agent on the trail of a serial killer with ties to the occult. Cage not only co-stars in the film but is also producing it, with Blair Underwood and Alicia Witt co-starring. When describing it to John Carpenter (of all people) he said, “it’s about a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls…”

In addition to their indie fare, Neon has specialized in high-end arthouse horror, similar to A24, albeit with a more extreme bent. They put out both of Brandon Cronenberg’s NC-17-rated films, Possessor and Infinity Pool, as well as the recent Eileen (which is underrated), It Lives Inside, and more.

Certainly, the arrival of a new horror thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe is something to celebrate, with this rocketing up to the top of our must-see horror movie lists for 2024. No news yet on when it will premiere, but a SXSW bow might not be out of the question. Maybe it could even be a surprise screening at Sundance, but alas, that may be wishful thinking on my part as I’m heading there in a few weeks.

