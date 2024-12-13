Loser: Angourie Rice, Ella Purnell, Finn Bennett, and Lukas Gage to star in Radio Silence thriller

Radio Silence, the filmmaking team behind Ready or Not, Abigail, and the two most recent Scream sequels, are gearing up to go into production on Ready or Not 2 – but while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing that sequel and producing it with Chad Villella, the trio are also producing a feature expansion of Colleen McGuinness’ short film Loser . Deadline reports that Angourie Rice, who also starred in the short, is set to star in the Loser feature alongside Ella Purnell (Fallout), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus).

Details on the characters being played by Purnell, Bennett, and Gage have not been revealed, but we know that Rice will be playing Alice, a brilliant but troubled physicist, as she attempts to heal her trauma by using time travel, but gets caught in a twisty, cat-and-mouse game of murder and violence in New York City.

McGuinness will write and direct Loser, and will produce the film with Radio Silence. Tyson Bidner, who produced the short, will line produce the feature and serve as an executive producer. The short version of the concept was released earlier this year and has a running time of 11 minutes. It won the Best Film and Best Actress storytelLA awards at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

McGuinness told Deadline, “ With Loser the short, I wanted to examine that specific turbulence of your early 20s, when your hopes and fears seem magnified, and it’s easy to feel like a loser — until you realize how much bigger the world is, and how good we really have it. In the feature, these feelings spill over into a female-led time travel thriller, which further explores the anxieties, violence, and overwhelming technological advancements of today’s world, and how we cope and heal from them. Radio Silence are truly my dream producers — supportive, visionary, and enthusiastic. This collaboration is especially meaningful because Matt and I have been friends since we both worked at New Line Cinema, during our own precarious early 20s. I couldn’t ever have foreseen that my incredibly talented friend Matt, along with the amazing Chad Villella and Tyler Gillett, would produce my first feature, and yet it feels exactly right. I am beyond grateful to partner with these wonderful filmmakers on this adventure. “

Radio Silence added, “ Loser is a fresh, original movie that blends genres and has fantastic characters at its core. We are thrilled to be a part of the team that brings Colleen’s vision to reality and we think audiences around the world are going to love it! “

In addition to both versions of Loser and the movie version of the Mean Girls musical, Angourie Rice has starred in The Nice Guys, The Last Thing He Told Me, Honor Society, Senior Year, Mare of Easttown, the recent Spider-Man trilogy, These Final Hours, Walking with Dinosaurs 3D, and The Beguiled, among other credits. She has also teamed up with her mom, Kate Rice, to write a young adult romance novel called Stuck Up and Stupid, which will be published by Candlewick Press on May 6, 2025.

Does Loser sound interesting to you? Have you seen the short film? Share your thoughts on this Colleen McGuinness / Angourie Rice / Radio Silence thriller by leaving a comment below.