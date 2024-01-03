Mean Girls releases a new “Revenge Party” trailer

The film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy has released a new trailer, which hints more that it is a musical.

New year, new look. Tina Fey returns in a film adaptation of the 2017 musical adaptation of her breakout 2004 comedy that catapulted many young stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried. The new Mean Girls film previously released a trailer that somewhat hid that it was based on a Broadway musical. Paramount has unveiled a new “Revenge Party” trailer that showcases a bit more of its musical elements, but for the most part, looks like a straight-up remake of the original. This new incarnation features a cast that includes Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Ashley Park as Madame Park, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows also returns as Mr. Duvall.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads,

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Tina Fey wrote the screenplay that is based on the stage musical, which was based on her original film. Music is by Jeff Richmond, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. take on the directing duties. The movie is produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey. The executive producers include Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David and Pamela Thur.

Meanwhile, the OG Mean Girls recently reprised their roles last year for Black Friday (sans Rachel McAdams) for Wal-Mart Christmas sales commercials.

Mean Girls is set to hit theaters in January 12, 2024.