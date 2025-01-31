Lucky: Timothy Olyphant joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV+ series

Timothy Olyphant is set to join Anya Taylor-Joy in Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley of the same name.
The series centers on “a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.” Olyphant will play Lucky’s father, John. Jonathan Trooper (Banshee) created the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Cassie Pappas. Production is expected to kick off in spring 2025. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce the series. In addition to starring in Lucky, Taylor-Joy will also executive produce alongside Witherspoon and Tropper.
“Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life,” said Taylor-Joy in a statement.
Witherspoon added, “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world.“
Olyphant has some big projects on his slate, including Alien: Earth. He plays Kirsch, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a hybrid meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult. The highly anticipated series is expected to be released on Hulu later this year.
He will also be starring Tom Hardy in Havoc, an action thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans. The project has actually been sitting on the shelf for several years, but Evans has promised that the film will be worth the wait, and the delay was only beneficial. “It’s had a profound effect on the film,” he said. “It allowed me to better streamline it, and make it what it was always intended to be, which is a blistering, fast-paced action-thriller with nods to the Hong Kong cinema that I grew up watching.” Havoc will be released on Netflix in early 2025.
