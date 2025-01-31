Lucky: Timothy Olyphant joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV+ series

Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of Lucky, the Apple TV+ series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley.

By
Timothy Olyphant, Apple TV+, Lucky, Anya Taylor-Joy

Timothy Olyphant is set to join Anya Taylor-Joy in Lucky, an Apple TV+ limited series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley of the same name.

The series centers on “a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.” Olyphant will play Lucky’s father, John. Jonathan Trooper (Banshee) created the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Cassie Pappas. Production is expected to kick off in spring 2025. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce the series. In addition to starring in Lucky, Taylor-Joy will also executive produce alongside Witherspoon and Tropper.

Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life,” said Taylor-Joy in a statement.

Witherspoon added, “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world.

Related
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Captain America, The Northman, Predator, The Substance, Superman

Olyphant has some big projects on his slate, including Alien: Earth. He plays Kirsch, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a hybrid meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult. The highly anticipated series is expected to be released on Hulu later this year.

He will also be starring Tom Hardy in Havoc, an action thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans. The project has actually been sitting on the shelf for several years, but Evans has promised that the film will be worth the wait, and the delay was only beneficial. “It’s had a profound effect on the film,” he said. “It allowed me to better streamline it, and make it what it was always intended to be, which is a blistering, fast-paced action-thriller with nods to the Hong Kong cinema that I grew up watching.Havoc will be released on Netflix in early 2025.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Timothy Olyphant, Apple TV+, Lucky, Anya Taylor-Joy
Lucky: Timothy Olyphant joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV+ series
Cobra Kai, season 6 part 3, final episodes, clip
Cobra Kai Season 6: Sneak peek at the final episodes dropped by Netflix
Little House on the Prairie, reboot, Netflix
Little House on the Prairie reboot series ordered at Netflix
The Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has expanded its cast with the addition of seven actors
George R.R. Martin proclaims to love A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after watching all six episodes
View All

About the Author

10510 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Timothy Olyphant News

Latest TV News

Load more articles