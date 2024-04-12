Lumberjack the Monster: Takashi Miike serial killer film is coming to Netflix

Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike has over 115 directing credits to his name, and it has only taken him 33 years to reach that impressive number. One of his latest credits came on a blood-soaked horror thriller called Lumberjack the Monster , and the folks at Rue Morgue have confirmed that Lumberjack the Monster is going to be available to watch on the Netflix streaming service as of June 1st.

Before the film reaches Netflix, New York City’s Japan Society (located at 333 East 47th Street) will be hosting its the North American premiere screening on Monday, May 6 at 8pm. Rue Morgue notes, “There will also be a pre-screening reception at 7pm with beverages donated by Sapporo-Stone Brewing and Brooklyn Kura. The screening is being presented in conjunction with the Tribeca Film Festival, as part of its Escape from Tribeca program.”

Lumberjack the Monster is based on a novel by Mayusuke Kurai and stars Kazuya Kamenashi, Nanao, Riho Yoshioka, Shota Sometani, and Shido Nakamura. The film has the following description: This cat-and-mouse chase between a serial killer and a lawyer hot on his trail is filled with gruesome murders, missing brains, and disturbing secrets. The most disturbing? The lawyer is a psychopath. Yes, Takashi Miike’s newest nightmare is the brutal showdown between a serial killer and a psychopath lawyer. It’s a bloody good time.

The 1999 release Audition may be the most popular film Takashi Miike has ever made. Among his many other credits are Dead or Alive, Ichi the Killer, The Happiness of the Katakuris, Gozu, One Missed Call, The Great Yokai War, Sukiyaki Western Django, 13 Assassins, Yakuza Apocalypse, and Blade of the Immortal. He made a cameo in Eli Roth’s Hostel, and contributed to the Masters of Horror TV series with an episode called Imprint. Showtime found Imprint to be so graphic and disturbing that they refused to air it – which is why the DVD release proudly stated that the movie was “Banned from Cable Broadcast.”

Are you a fan of Takashi Miike’s work, and are you looking forward to watching Lumberjack the Monster on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.